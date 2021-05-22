NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No bubble. The Play-In Tournament is over. It’s time for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and we have the schedule plus all the other information you need.

The NBA postseason is back — and back to its traditional format with seven-game series and teams traveling from city to city. The league hopes that with nearly 80% of players vaccinated the coronavirus will not disrupt the NBA postseason the way it did the first half of the season itself.

Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (TNT) [76ers -7.5]

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 at Washington, (TBD) ESPN

Game 4: Monday, May 31 at Washington, TBD (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Washington, TBD, TBD *

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. (ABC) [Nets -8]

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Boston, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Boston, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Boston, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. (ESPN) [Bucks -4.5]

Game 2: Monday, May 24 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 at Miami, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD *

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Miami, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at New York, 7 p.m. (TNT) [Knicks -1.5]

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 at New York, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at New York, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Atlanta, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at New York, TBD, TBD*

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at Utah, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 at Utah, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Monday, May 31 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Utah, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, at Golden State TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Utah, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. (ABC) [Suns -2.5]

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at L.A. Lakers, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 at Denver, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) [Nuggets -1]

Game 2: Monday, May 24 at Denver, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 at Portland, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 at Portland, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Denver, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Portland, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Denver, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 at LA Clippers, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN) [Clippers -5.5]

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Dallas, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

