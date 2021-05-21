2021 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kurt Helin

First team

LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

Tyrese Haliburton (Kings)

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

Immanuel Quickley (Knicks)

Isaiah Stewart (Pistons)

Second team

Jae'Sean Tate (Rockets)

Saddiq Bey (Pistons)

Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets)

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies)

Payton Pritchard (Celtics)

The top four spots on this list were clear to me — LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Immanuel Quickley — but it was splitting hairs between Jae’Sean Tate and Isaiah Stewart Stewart for the final spot on the first team. Both were deserving, but I went with Stewart because he impacted Detroit a little more.

I put Desmond Bane on this team but his teammate Xavier Tillman was very difficult to leave off.

Dan Feldman

First team

LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

Tyrese Haliburton (Kings)

Immanuel Quickley (Knicks)

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

Isaiah Stewart (Pistons)

Second team

Jae’Sean Tate (Rockets)

Saddiq Bey (Pistons)

Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets)

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies)

Xavier Tillman (Grizzlies)

This turned out to be a deep rookie class.

Four players – Immanuel Quickley, Anthony Edwards, Isaiah Stewart and Jae’Sean Tate – were all quite close for the final three first-team spots. Tate drew the short straw. A versatile defender who finished effectively at the basket, he would have made the first team in many years. But Quickley and Edwards impressed with their larger offensive roles, and Stewart – as a big – did more defensively and as a rebounder with his hyperactivity.

This was a rare year where more than 10 rookies made reasonable contributions. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard would have made the second team in many years.