Report: Victor Oladipo could miss all of next season

Victor Oladipo reportedly rejected a contract extension that would’ve started at $25 million with the Pacers. Traded to the Rockets, he then rejected a two-year, $45,202,500 extension from Houston. In fact, Oladipo said the Rockets – who made their largest-allowable offer – presented the deal as, “We know you’re not going to accept it, but we still want you to understand that we want you here.”

That money will be difficult for Oladipo to recoup now.

Traded to the Heat, Oladipo underwent surgery on his right quad tendon. That’s the same injury that sidelined him more than a year with Indiana.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo is going to miss all of next season.

What a bummer. Shortly after Oladipo established himself as a star, injuries have completely derailed his career.

Even if Oladipo will miss next season, a team could sign the 29-year-old to a multi-year deal in hope of having a bargain later. But, even when on the court, Oladipo hasn’t played well in two years.

Oladipo will likely face some depressing choices in free agency this summer.