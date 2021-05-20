PBT Podcast: 2021 NBA Awards

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

On the latest PBT Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discussed their 2021 NBA award picks, including:

Dan and Kurt also reveal their yet-to-be-published choices for Most Improved Player and All-Rookie, going especially deep on their indefensible, ridiculous, unwarranted, disrespectful, unfair, preposterous, ludicrous, revolting, unacceptable snub of Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year.