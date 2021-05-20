PBT Podcast: 2021 NBA Awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On the latest PBT Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discussed their 2021 NBA award picks, including:

Dan and Kurt also reveal their yet-to-be-published choices for Most Improved Player and All-Rookie, going especially deep on their indefensible, ridiculous, unwarranted, disrespectful, unfair, preposterous, ludicrous, revolting, unacceptable snub of Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year.