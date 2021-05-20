LeBron with one word Instagram post to sum up shot to beat Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — It was really a bailout shot.

It will not be remembered that way.

With a minute to go in the best Play-In Tournament game ever (best of four, but still) and the game tied 100-100, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was smothered in the paint by Draymond Green and threw the ball out to LeBron James 30 feet from the basket with 1.8 seconds left on the shot clock. That’s when LeBron added to his legend.

LeBron summed it up on Instagram with one word.

Ballgame.

After the game, Curry was asked what it felt like to see that shot fly over his head and into the basket to decide the game.

“Well, I’ve seen it before. About five years ago. I know what it’s like,” Curry said.