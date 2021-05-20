LeBron with one word Instagram post to sum up shot to beat Warriors

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — It was really a bailout shot.

It will not be remembered that way.

With a minute to go in the best Play-In Tournament game ever (best of four, but still) and the game tied 100-100, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was smothered in the paint by Draymond Green and threw the ball out to LeBron James 30 feet from the basket with 1.8 seconds left on the shot clock. That’s when LeBron added to his legend.

LeBron summed it up on Instagram with one word.

Ballgame.

After the game, Curry was asked what it felt like to see that shot fly over his head and into the basket to decide the game.

“Well, I’ve seen it before. About five years ago. I know what it’s like,” Curry said.

here's more on the Los Angeles Lakers

Play-In Tournament - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch LeBron hit game-winning three to lift Lakers past Warriors in instant...
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
NBA Play-in results, schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament
Watch Curry drain unfair buzzer beater to put Warriors up 13 at half