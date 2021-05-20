Jokic, Embiid, Curry three finalists for MVP; NBA award finalists announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We don’t know who is going to win MVP… well, yes we do. It’s going to be Nikola Jokic in a runaway. But we don’t officially know who will win the award; the league has not announced that yet.

What we do know is that Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry are the three top vote-getters and finalists for the award. The NBA released the 2021 award finalists for six individual award categories on Thursday — these are the top three finishers for each award — with the winners to be announced over the coming weeks on TNT broadcasts before games.

Here are the award finalists (listed in alphabetical order):

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Kia NBA Sixth Man

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Not everyone was impressed with these selections. For example, Bam Adebayo felt snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year.

A selected panel of media members votes on these awards, and each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at pr.nba.com after all of the awards have been announced. [For transparency, I am one of those voters.]

If you don’t want to wait that long for a discussion of how the voting broke down and why certain guys made the cut and others didn’t — including Bam Adebayo — Dan Feldman and I discussed our end-of-season award ballots on the latest PBT Podcast.