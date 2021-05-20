2021 PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kurt Helin

1. Jordan Clarkson (Jazz)

2. Joe Ingles (Jazz)

3. Jalen Brunson (Mavericks)

This was an eye-of-the-beholder award: What do you value most in a sixth man? Joe Ingles had a historically efficient shooting season off the bench for the Jazz and played a larger role as the season wore on. Jordan Clarkson is not nearly as efficient but takes on far more shot-creation duties for Utah and was better the first half of the season. I lean toward shot creation and went with Clarkson, but either Jazz player is hard to argue against.

Because of shot creation and role I went with Jalen Brunson for the third spot but Derrick Rose, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Miles Bridges all were in the mix for that spot for me.

Dan Feldman

1. Joe Ingles (Jazz)

2. Thaddeus Young (Bulls)

3. Jordan Clarkson (Jazz)

Joe Ingles’ highly touted efficiency benefited from his shot selectivity. But his efficiency was still absurd – 59% on 2-pointers, 45% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. He also created offensively as a passer and played solid defense.

Thaddeus Young did it all off Chicago’s bench – including his new role as a primary playmaker while playing more center. Still playing stout defense and scoring efficiently, Young had a quietly strong season.

Once the frontrunner for this award, Jordan Clarkson – Utah’s primary offensive creator off the bench – had his efficiency crater late in the season. He still narrowly eclipsed Lakers big Montrezl Harrell for third on my ballot. Mavericks guards Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. didn’t trail by much, either.