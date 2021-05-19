Watch Tatum drop 50 spot, lead Celtics into playoffs by beating Wizards

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2021, 1:03 AM EDT
0 Comments

Jayson Tatum showed up in a big game just like a franchise cornerstone should.

Tatum took over in the second half, sparking a 17-2 Celtics run to open the half that decided the game, and scoring 32 of his 50 points after halftime. Washington threw everything they had at him, including fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal and a host of double teams, but it did not matter.

Tatum got some help from Kemba Walker, who looked healthy and scored 29, and Boston picked up a 118-100 win.

“I wanted to get to the playoffs,” Tatum said after the game. “And I ain’t wanna lose to Brad and hear about it for the rest of my career either.”

Boston will now face Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs, with the first game, Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern in Brooklyn (ABC).

Washington will host Indiana Thursday night in a win-or-go-home play-in game to earn the No. 8 seed in the East (8 p.m. on TNT).

Tatum put up 18 in the first half, but he and the entire Celtics team struggled to knock down shots in the first 24 minutes — the Celtics were 0-of-12 from three in the second quarter. Or, look at Boston’s first-half shot chart.

Washington started slowly as well but got a spark from Ish Smith that changed the energy, and Beal went to work. Beal finished with 22 points on the night but needed 25 shots to get there.

Russell Westbrook finished the game with 20 points but needed 18 shots to get there, bothered at times by Tatum’s defense. Except nothing bothered him on this putback, which was the Wizards’ highlight of the night.

Despite Boston’s woeful shooting, Washington led by just two — 54-52 — at the half.

That’s when Tatum took over — just like an All-NBA player should — and pushed Boston into the playoffs.

Here's the latest on the Celtics

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics - Play-In Tournament
Watch Russell Westbrook with ferocious putback dunk
Clippers players Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Rajon Rondo and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
Adjusting for postseason rotations: Should Clippers be title favorite? Are...
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
NBA Play-in schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch