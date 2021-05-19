Watch Curry drain unfair buzzer beater to put Warriors up 13 at half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — The Warriors have done a lot of things right in the first half. Draymond Green put on a defensive clinic against Anthony Davis. The Warriors moved the ball and trusted players like Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson to make plays, and they did. The undersized Warriors matched the Lakers for points in the paint.

And then they had Stephen Curry doing things like this at the half.

STEPH AT THE BUZZER… UNREALpic.twitter.com/Y00SMbg7FM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 20, 2021

Unfair.

The Lakers threw multiple defenders at him. Didn’t matter.

That shot put the Warriors up 13 on the Lakers at the half, 55-42.

The winner of this game advances to the playoffs as the West’s No. 7 seed to take on the Suns. The loser hosts Memphis on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game for the No. 8 seed.