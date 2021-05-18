Watch Russell Westbrook with ferocious putback dunk

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest athletes ever to play guard in the NBA.
If anyone ever questions that, show them this highlight, a putback dunk on an Alex Len miss at the rim during the 7/8 play-in game in the East Tuesday night.
BRODIE PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/iqcdddJmg5
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2021
Damn. That is nasty.
Westbrook was on track for another triple-double at halftime of this game, but he and the Wizards have some work to do to pull out the win as Boston took charge early in the third.