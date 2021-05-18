Watch Russell Westbrook’s ferocious putback dunk

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest athletes ever to play guard in the NBA.

If anyone ever questions that, show them this highlight, a putback dunk on an Alex Len miss at the rim during the 7/8 play-in game in the East Tuesday night.

Damn. That is nasty.

Westbrook was on track for another triple-double at halftime of this game, but he and the Wizards have some work to do to pull out the win as Boston took charge early in the third.

Check out more on the Wizards

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
NBA Play-in results, schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics - Play-In Tournament
Watch Tatum drop 50 spot, lead Celtics into playoffs by beating Wizards
Clippers players Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Rajon Rondo and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
Adjusting for postseason rotations: Should Clippers be title favorite? Are...