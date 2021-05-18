Watch Russell Westbrook’s ferocious putback dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest athletes ever to play guard in the NBA.

If anyone ever questions that, show them this highlight, a putback dunk on an Alex Len miss at the rim during the 7/8 play-in game in the East Tuesday night.

BRODIE PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/iqcdddJmg5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2021

Damn. That is nasty.

Westbrook was on track for another triple-double at halftime of this game, but he and the Wizards have some work to do to pull out the win as Boston took charge early in the third.