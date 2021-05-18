Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pacers are limping into the play-in tournament.

There’s a cloud hanging over Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are banged up. And now Caris LeVert is out due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

LeVert didn’t necessarily test positive. He could be out due to contact tracing. But a 10-14-day timeline is typical of a positive test.

This has been a dramatic year for LeVert, who underwent kidney-cancer surgery after getting traded from the Nets.

The Pacers will miss him in tonight’s win-or-go-home game against the Hornets.

LeVert provided much-needed scoring and playmaking from the wing. Jeremy Lamb – who would’ve been in line to step up sans LeVert – is out against Charlotte with his own injury. Indiana will have to rely more heavily on Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott, Edmond Sumner and/or deeper bench options.