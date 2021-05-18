Report: Al-Farouq Aminu exercising $10,183,800 player option with Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bulls surrendered plenty in their trade for Nikola Vucevic – two first-round picks and Wendell Carter Jr.

An oft-overlooked aspect of the deal with the Magic: Chicago had to take Al-Farouq Aminu, whose $10,183,800 player option for next season was a liability.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chicago Bulls forward Al-Farouq Aminu plans to exercise the $10.2M player option on his contract for next season, sources tell ESPN. Aminu will return to the Bulls in 2021-2022 after arriving with Nikola Vucevic in the deadline deal with Orlando. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2021

Aminu has missed 105 games the last seasons while batting knee injuries. He’ll turn 31 before next season.

That’s a pretty discouraging combination.

The Bulls could stretch Aminu if they want more cap space. His expiring contract might prove useful in facilitating a trade.

But Chicago is probably stuck hoping Aminu – once a steady defensive-minded power forward – stays healthy enough to contribute in a limited role for a team hoping to reach the 2022 postseason.