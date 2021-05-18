Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luke Kennard played 1,232 minutes for the Clippers this season. His playing time slipping, he might not crack the postseason rotation.

Jaylen Brown played 1,999 minutes for the Celtics this season. Injured, he probably won’t play in the postseason.

Gary Trent Jr. played 1,262 minutes for the Trail Blazers this season. Traded to the Raptors, he won’t play in the postseason.

Most postseason projections consider full-season results. But teams’ identities can radically change by the playoffs. What does it matter now how the Clippers played with Kennard, Celtics with Brown and Trail Blazers with Trent?

So, I measured team performance when the entire five-man lineup is comprised of players projected to be in the postseason rotation.

It’s only one data point among many that should be considered, and there are plenty of shortcomings. Playoff rotations can be difficult to predict. Individual playing time in the narrowed sample might not be commensurate with postseason minutes. Opponent quality varies. Some sample sizes are small.

Still, I find it a useful indicator of the effectiveness and chemistry of players who’ll actually be on the court together in the playoffs.

Here are each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings from NBA WOWY adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the postseason rotation:

Eastern Conference

7. Boston Celtics

Offensive rating: 113.1 to 108.7

Defensive rating: 111.7 to 95.7

Net rating: +1.4 to +13.0

5. Atlanta Hawks

Offensive rating: 114.2 to 121.4

Defensive rating: 111.9 to 109.2

Net rating: +2.3 to +12.2

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Offensive rating: 112.7 to 115.4

Defensive rating: 107.2 to 105.6

Net rating: +5.5 to +9.8

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Offensive rating: 117.1 to 113.9

Defensive rating: 111.3 to 106.1

Net rating: +5.8 to +7.8

8. Washington Wizards

Offensive rating: 110.7 to 119.3

Defensive rating: 112.4 to 112.7

Net rating: -1.7 to +6.6

2. Brooklyn Nets

Offensive rating: 117.1 to 113.8

Defensive rating: 112.7 to 109.1

Net rating: +4.4 to +4.7

4. New York Knicks

Offensive rating: 110.2 to 108.6

Defensive rating: 107.9 to 104.6

Net rating: +2.3 to +4.0

6. Miami Heat

Offensive rating: 110.9 to 113.3

Defensive rating: 110.9 to 110.8

Net rating: 0.0 to +2.5

10. Charlotte Hornets

Offensive rating: 110.5 to 112.8

Defensive rating: 112.5 to 110.5

Net rating: -2.0 to +2.3

9. Indiana Pacers

Offensive rating: 111.9 to 116.0

Defensive rating: 111.8 to 117.1

Net rating: +0.1 to -1.1

Western Conference

4. L.A. Clippers

Offensive rating: 116.7 to 120.9

Defensive rating: 110.3 to 105.9

Net rating: +6.4 to +15.0

6. Portland Trail Blazers

Offensive rating: 117.1 to 121.0

Defensive rating: 115.2 to 107.5

Net rating: +1.9 to +13.5

8. Golden State Warriors

Offensive rating: 110.5 to 118.1

Defensive rating: 109.4 to 105.9

Net rating: +1.1 to +12.2

1. Utah Jazz

Offensive rating: 116.6 to 117.7

Defensive rating: 107.3 to 106.7

Net rating: +9.3 to +11.0

7. Los Angeles Lakers

Offensive rating: 110.0 to 111.1

Defensive rating: 107.2 to 104.1

Net rating: +2.8 to +7.0

2. Phoenix Suns

Offensive rating: 116.7 to 118.6

Defensive rating: 110.8 to 113.2

Net rating: +5.9 to +5.4

5. Dallas Mavericks

Offensive rating: 114.8 to 116.7

Defensive rating: 112.5 to 112.3

Net rating: +2.3 to +4.4

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Offensive rating: 111.6 to 113.4

Defensive rating: 110.6 to 109.2

Net rating: +1.0 to +4.2

10. San Antonio Spurs

Offensive rating: 110.3 to 108.9

Defensive rating: 112.1 to 109.9

Net rating: -1.8 to -1.0

3. Denver Nuggets

Offensive rating: 116.5 to 113.6

Defensive rating: 111.5 to 114.9

Net rating: +5.0 to -1.3

Observations: