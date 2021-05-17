PBT Podcast: NBA play-in, playoff preview with Dan Feldman

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
The first-ever NBA play-in tournament at the end of a regular season (as much as you can call this season regular) starts with a showstopper: Warriors at Lakers.

In this latest PBT Podcast, we delve into why the Lakers are no lock to win that game, plus look at the other play-in games: Spurs at Grizzlies, and in the East Washington at Boston and Charlotte at Indiana.

From there, Dan Feldman and I look at all the matchups in the first round, including why the Bucks facing the Miami team that eliminated them a year ago is our favorite first-round series to watch.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

