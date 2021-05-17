Nets give em the ol razzle dazzle with remarkable highlight play (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving finally all played together in the Nets’ win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Brooklyn put on an even better show yesterday.

In the Nets’ 123-109 win over the Cavaliers, Brooklyn had a highlight play befitting the Harlem Globetrotters.

Mike James made a leaping pass breakup. Blake Griffin caught the deflection and, in one swoop, made a behind-the-back outlet pass. Irving caught that and quickly passed ahead to a streaking James. James threw the ball off the backboard. Durant flew in for a thunderous dunk.

The play was so fun, those involved were still buzzing when describing it after the game: