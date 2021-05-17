Kyle Kuzma throws himself alley-oop off backboard (video)

Kyle Kuzma will get off his shots.
In the Lakers’ 110-98 win over the Pelicans yesterday, Kuzma cleverly got past Jaxson Hayes by throwing himself an alley-oop off the backboard then finished the dunk.
Players should do this more often. Defenders are trying to contest the ballhandler’s natural shooting motion. Passes to the backboard from a different angle are difficult to stop, too. Because the offensive player knows where the ball is going before anyone else, he has a major head start to retrieve the ball off the backboard. Then, he’s usually in good position to finish at the rim.