Kings guard Kyle Guy winds up for monstrous tomahawk dunk… and misses (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyle Guy in Kings-Jazz
Ben Green/Getty Images
0 Comments

The final day of the NBA regular season featured a couple great highlights.

And then there was Kyle Guy.

Late in the Kings’ 121-99 loss to the Jazz yesterday, Guy had the ball on a breakaway and tried to destroy the rim with a tomahawk dunk. The only problem: He missed.

NBC Sports California:

What a fitting end to Sacramento’s season.

The Kings missed the playoffs for the 15th straight year – tied with the Clippers (1977-1991) for the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

More on the Kings

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace headline 2021 Hall of...
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA playoff seedings primer: What is at stake in every game Sunday
Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings
Luke Walton ‘very confident’ he will return as Kings’ coach...