The final day of the NBA regular season featured a couple great highlights.
And then there was Kyle Guy.
Late in the Kings’ 121-99 loss to the Jazz yesterday, Guy had the ball on a breakaway and tried to destroy the rim with a tomahawk dunk. The only problem: He missed.
What a fitting end to Sacramento’s season.
The Kings missed the playoffs for the 15th straight year – tied with the Clippers (1977-1991) for the longest postseason drought in NBA history.