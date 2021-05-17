Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final day of the NBA regular season featured a couple great highlights.

And then there was Kyle Guy.

Late in the Kings’ 121-99 loss to the Jazz yesterday, Guy had the ball on a breakaway and tried to destroy the rim with a tomahawk dunk. The only problem: He missed.

NBC Sports California:

Oh no Kyle Guy 😬 pic.twitter.com/XPD12g7x6P — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) May 17, 2021

What a fitting end to Sacramento’s season.

The Kings missed the playoffs for the 15th straight year – tied with the Clippers (1977-1991) for the longest postseason drought in NBA history.