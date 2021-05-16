Watch E’Twaun Moore drain game-winner lifting Suns past Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the game still had meaning, Phoenix gave their stars and best clutch players — Chris Paul and Devin Booker — the final day of the NBA season off.

No problem, the Suns had E'Twaun Moore.

He stepped up and drained a game-winner from three to give Phoenix a 123-121 victory over San Antonio on Sunday.

What MOORE could you want from the season finale? pic.twitter.com/SG8pX4tPaM — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 16, 2021

With the win, the Suns finished 51-21 and kept their hopes of the No. 1 seed in the West alive. If Utah beats Sacramento Sunday night, the Jazz finish 52-20 and get the top seed, but if the Kings pull the upset then Phoenix is the top seed in the West (based on tiebreakers).

Moore had 22 off the bench to lead the Suns, Jevon Carter and Cameron Payne each scored 19.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 to lead the Spurs, who finish as the No. 10 seed in the West and travel to Memphis for a play-in game on Wednesday.