Report: Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert to retire after this season

After nearly 60 years calling games on the biggest NBA stages, Hall of Famer Marv Albert is ready to retire.

Andrew Marchand and Phil Mushnick of the New York Post broke the news, although this is not something that has caught the NBA world by surprise.

Marv Albert will retire at the conclusion of the NBA playoffs, The Post has learned. Albert, who will turn 80 next month, has been calling professional games for nearly 60 years and is considered by most the greatest NBA play-by-player of all-time… Sources said TNT, where Albert has been the lead play-by-player for more than two decades, recently began contacting NBA personnel to pay tribute to Albert during the playoffs.

Albert and Chris Webber had been TNT’s top NBA broadcast booth entering the season, but Webber left the booth a few weeks ago. Turner Broadcasting was not expected to offer Webber a new contract for next season, and the two sides decided to part ways early.

Albert is famed for his “Yes!” call on big shots (especially threes), and he has been a fixture on NBA broadcasts going back to the Jordan era when Albert was the lead play-by-play caller for the NBA on NBC. Albert was awarded the “Curt Gowdy Media Award” and became part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 1997.

This has been a difficult season for NBA play-by-play broadcasters and their color analysts. Calling road games remotely and even home games from a farther distance away than they are used to — plus not having the same off-camera access to players that provides context and color to the broadcasts — has made it challenging for everyone. Albert included, there were moments this season where he seemed to have lost his fastball.

Still, his legendary voice and calls will be missed.