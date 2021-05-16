Check out NBA world’s reaction to Kobe Bryant entering the Hall of Fame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It was an emotional weekend as that became official, from his daughter Natalia putting on his Hall of Fame jacket to his wife Vanessa giving a powerful and emotional speech on his behalf.

The NBA world took to social media with its reaction to Kobe entering the Hall of Fame. Here is just a sampling.

You changed the game. You inspired the world. Thank you, Kobe. #MambaForever x #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mHp0A3eOE7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

"It's a celebration for another Laker great, and I'm just happy to be a part of his legacy." @KingJames spoke with @LakersReporter about Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame induction and how his ankle felt in his return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/8LAgCljUhP — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 15, 2021

Kobe truly had two hall of fame careers in one.. Who does that?! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 15, 2021

Congratulations to my dear friend, the late great, Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa, his daughters Natalia, Gigi, Bianka and Capri, his parents Joe and Pam, and the entire Bryant family on Kobe’s much deserved induction into the NBA Hall of Fame! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 15, 2021

What an honor to be inducted into the @hoophall with the great Kobe Bryant. Kobe was an outstanding ambassador for women’s basketball, and I am grateful I got to share a special moment with Vanessa and Natalia tonight. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/kLsegqBehO — Kim Mulkey (@KimMulkey) May 15, 2021

Honoring Kobe today, celebrating his Hall of Fame induction, and holding his family in our hearts. 🐍♾ pic.twitter.com/qpRTUVz3q2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 15, 2021

Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant. Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/31h4R2Xp3q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2021

And Jemele Hill said what a lot of us were thinking about Vanessa Bryant.

I don’t know how long it will be before my heart doesn’t crack a little bit when I look at Vanessa. She’s a strong woman and isn’t defined by Kobe, but for the moment my heart just breaks every single time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 15, 2021