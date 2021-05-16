Check out NBA world’s reaction to Kobe Bryant entering the Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kobe Bryant is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It was an emotional weekend as that became official, from his daughter Natalia putting on his Hall of Fame jacket to his wife Vanessa giving a powerful and emotional speech on his behalf.

The NBA world took to social media with its reaction to Kobe entering the Hall of Fame. Here is just a sampling.

And Jemele Hill said what a lot of us were thinking about Vanessa Bryant.