Watch Vanessa Bryant’s tribute to Kobe as he enters the Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kobe Bryant and his legacy have felt ever-present this Hall of Fame weekend — there is even a newly redone exhibit about his life in the reopened Hall of Fame.

Saturday, Kobe was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame.

His widow, Vanessa, spoke in his place at the ceremony. Escorted to the stage by Michael Jordan, she gave a powerful and moving speech about Kobe and his legacy.

“Congratulations baby. All of your hard work and sacrifice has paid off. You once told me, if you are going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I’m glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever.”

Kobe enters the Hall of Fame as a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, NBA MVP (2008), 15-time All-NBA, 12-time All-Defense, 18-time All-Star, and four-time All-Star Game MVP — an award now named after him.

Check out the latest on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
LeBron scores 24 in return, Lakers win to keep sixth seed hope alive
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron, Davis, Schroder all will play for Lakers Saturday vs. Pacers
2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala
Watch Natalia Bryant put on Kobe’s Hall of Fame jacket