Watch Natalia Bryant put on Kobe’s Hall of Fame jacket

The memory and legacy of Kobe Bryant hang over this Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame weekend — there is even a redone exhibit on the life of Kobe in the Hall of Fame now.
Friday night, when they handed out the Hall of Fame jackets to this year’s inductees — including Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — Kobe’s wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia were on stage. Vanessa helped put the jacket on Natalia while chants of “Kobe, Kobe” rang out through the building.
Suited up. 👔🔥 (3/3) #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/a9Km3sGABW
— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 15, 2021
It was a touching moment.
More will come on Saturday when Bryant is formally inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Vanessa will speak at the event.