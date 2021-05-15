Watch Kevin Garnett make Hall of Fame acceptance speech

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nobody could question whether Kevin Garnett was Hall of Fame worthy.

Check out his resume: NBA champion (Boston, 2008), NBA MVP (2004), nine-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year (2008), 12-time All-Defensive team, and he currently stands as the greatest player in Minnesota history and part of Celtics lore.

Saturday, Garnett was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His speech was as legendary as he was on the court.

“I played the game hard,” Garnett. “I played the game with a passion.”

He also shouted out fellow inductees Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

Entry into the Hall of Fame is a deserved honor for one of the most versatile players the game has ever seen.

Check out more on the Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Three things to know: Heat, Hawks, Knicks all win, keeping East tight
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
2021 NBA playoff picture, standings with four days left: Can Lakers avoid...
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia finishes the season on top