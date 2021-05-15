Watch Kevin Garnett make Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody could question whether Kevin Garnett was Hall of Fame worthy.

Check out his resume: NBA champion (Boston, 2008), NBA MVP (2004), nine-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year (2008), 12-time All-Defensive team, and he currently stands as the greatest player in Minnesota history and part of Celtics lore.

Saturday, Garnett was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His speech was as legendary as he was on the court.

“I played the game hard,” Garnett. “I played the game with a passion.”

He also shouted out fellow inductees Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Garnett shares some kind words on fellow #20HoopClass enshrinees, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/iaczIfIdRd — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

Entry into the Hall of Fame is a deserved honor for one of the most versatile players the game has ever seen.