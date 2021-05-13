Watch Udonis Haslem check into first game this season, then quickly gets ejected

It started with a standing ovation: Miami Heat legend and fan-favorite Udonis Haslem checked into a game for the first time this season. The fans — and Pat Riley — showed their love.
Haslem lasted all 2:40 before he was ejected.
Dwight Howard had tossed him to the ground in a fight for rebound position, Haslem felt it was after the play and let Howard know about it the next chance he got. The two veteran bigs went face-to-face and Haslem started waving his finger.
That’s going to make Heat fans love him even more.
Haslem did hit a couple of shots as he has played now in 18 NBA seasons.
Miami dominated the first half of this showdown and was up 60-41 at the break.