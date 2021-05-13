NBA: One new player tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After its worst week with coronavirus in two months – four new cases, which followed weeks of three and two – the NBA has returned to a more manageable number.

NBA release:

Of the 497 players tested for COVID-19 since May 5, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

NBA players have had at least 178 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

More than 70% of players had received at least one vaccine dose, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said two weeks ago. So, the level of protection should be even higher now.

Hopefully, only one new coronavirus diagnosis this week is a sign the league has turned a corner. But the testing numbers have been too volatile recently to take that for granted.