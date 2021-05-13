Dejounte Murray calls James Harden a ‘Suckaaaaaaa’ over attempted trip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

James Harden returned and had 18 points on eight shots, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the Nets’ 128-116 win over the Spurs last night.

He looked great.

Except when sticking out his leg in an apparent attempt to trip San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray in a since-deleted tweet quote-tweeting video of the play:

Harden and Murray have a history.

I don’t know what Harden intended last night. Everything looks more deliberate in slow motion.

The case it wasn’t purposefully dirty: Harden can be a lazy defender, and sticking out a foot to stop someone is an instinctive move when being lazy.

The case it was purposefully dirty: Just watch it.

At minimum, it was reckless.