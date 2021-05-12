Watch Lakers raise 2019-20 championship banner (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers won the championship in October, got their rings in December and finally raised their banner tonight.

Waiting for fans to be in the building for their banner-raising ceremony, the Lakers created a nice moment for their home crowd in the return toward normalcy. And yes, the Lakers – who’ve won 17 titles, including 11 since 1980 – winning a championship qualifies as normalcy.

“On the road to back-to-back starts in about a week,” LeBron James said. “So, let’s get going.”

That’s the best confirmation yet the Lakers aren’t pushing to escape the play-in tournament. They’re now playing the Rockets without LeBron and Anthony Davis, a ho-hum follow-up to the night’s main event.