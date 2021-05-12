Watch Lakers raise 2019-20 championship banner (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Lakers won the championship in October, got their rings in December and finally raised their banner tonight.

Waiting for fans to be in the building for their banner-raising ceremony, the Lakers created a nice moment for their home crowd in the return toward normalcy. And yes, the Lakers – who’ve won 17 titles, including 11 since 1980 – winning a championship qualifies as normalcy.

“On the road to back-to-back starts in about a week,” LeBron James said. “So, let’s get going.”

That’s the best confirmation yet the Lakers aren’t pushing to escape the play-in tournament. They’re now playing the Rockets without LeBron and Anthony Davis, a ho-hum follow-up to the night’s main event.

More on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out for Lakers-Rockets
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia finishes the season on top
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant to speak at Kobe’s Hall of Fame induction Saturday