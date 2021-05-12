Pistons sign Dwane Casey to contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwane Casey joined the Pistons talking about competing deep in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit has won zero playoff games in the three seasons since.

The Pistons have pivoted into tanking, falling to 20-50 this season. As those losses that aren’t really his fault mount on Casey’s resume, Detroit will at least offer him more job security.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team and head coach Dwane Casey have reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players. I eagerly anticipate watching the future of this team and the upward trajectory of the franchise under his continued leadership as we strive to compete for championships.”

“Dwane’s leadership and experience is a perfect fit for where we are and where we’re headed as an organization,” said Troy Weaver, General Manager for the Detroit Pistons. “He has instilled a culture based on hard work and competitiveness, he’s an excellent teacher and communicator, and his offensive and defensive principles fit today’s NBA game. I’m excited to continue our process for restoring this franchise together.”

“I am truly excited for the continued opportunity to work for Tom, alongside Troy and Arn as we continue to build the Pistons franchise,” said Casey. “The young players that Troy has brought to the organization are solid pieces that we will build the foundation upon as the Pistons return to being legitimate contenders in the NBA for years to come. I feel both honored and blessed that Tom continues to entrust this team to my leadership.”

Casey done well developing Detroit’s young players (especially Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey). Casey has a good record of player development with the Raptors, too.

In this lost season, Casey has maintained a competitive culture while still losing plenty to improve draft position this season. That’s a tough balance to strike.

Casey is also an admirable ambassador for the organization.

Though losing often leads to coaching changes regardless of the circumstances, Casey can be entrusted to guide the Pistons through their next stage.

This isn’t the job he envisioned, when he thought Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson would make noise in the playoffs. But Casey’s coaching star is dulled, fairly or not, by losing in Detroit. Keeping an NBA head-coaching job is at least something.

Now, Casey will have an opportunity to help the Pistons back toward relevancy and rebuild his own coaching stock in the process.