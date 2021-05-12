LeBron James, Anthony Davis out for Lakers-Rockets

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James reportedly intended to return for Lakers-Knicks yesterday. Didn’t happen.

Then, LeBron reportedly intended to return for Lakers-Rockets tonight. Not happening, either.

Nor will Anthony Davis play against Houston.

LeBron:

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

These absences really underscore the idea LeBron will likely face ankle pain throughout the postseason. That he planned to return and didn’t is so discouraging.

As is Davis’ injury.

Davis had been playing well, but he just keeps getting hurt. It’s fair to wonder whether his injuries are building on each other late in this trying season.

LeBron and Davis offer championship potential. Perhaps, they’ll get on track and lead the Lakers through the postseason. But the odds of Los Angeles defending its title have never looked so long.

With just three games remaining, the seventh-place Lakers need to win two more games than the Trail Blazers or Mavericks to claim the No. 6 seed and directly qualify for the playoffs. Maybe Los Angeles is just accepting the play-in tournament and not pushing these last few games.

That said, even without LeBron and Davis, the Lakers can beat the lowly Rockets.

