LeBron James, Anthony Davis out for Lakers-Rockets

LeBron James reportedly intended to return for Lakers-Knicks yesterday. Didn’t happen.

Then, LeBron reportedly intended to return for Lakers-Rockets tonight. Not happening, either.

Nor will Anthony Davis play against Houston.

LeBron:

Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17 💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Anthony Davis will also not play tonight against the Rockets after experiencing tightness in his groin last night, sources tell ESPN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 12, 2021

These absences really underscore the idea LeBron will likely face ankle pain throughout the postseason. That he planned to return and didn’t is so discouraging.

As is Davis’ injury.

Davis had been playing well, but he just keeps getting hurt. It’s fair to wonder whether his injuries are building on each other late in this trying season.

LeBron and Davis offer championship potential. Perhaps, they’ll get on track and lead the Lakers through the postseason. But the odds of Los Angeles defending its title have never looked so long.

With just three games remaining, the seventh-place Lakers need to win two more games than the Trail Blazers or Mavericks to claim the No. 6 seed and directly qualify for the playoffs. Maybe Los Angeles is just accepting the play-in tournament and not pushing these last few games.

That said, even without LeBron and Davis, the Lakers can beat the lowly Rockets.