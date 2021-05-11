Watch Stephen Curry drain game-winning three, lift Warriors past Jazz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is why nobody near the top of the West wants to see Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Because he can do things like this at the end of games.

STEPH FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Klv4a4xV7Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2021

This shot proved to be the game-winner as the Warriors beat the Jazz 119-116. The victory keeps the Warriors half a game ahead of the Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the West (the teams are tied in the loss column). For Utah, the loss keeps the door open for Phoenix to grab the top seed in the West, the Suns are 1.5 games back of the Jazz (one game in the loss column), and the Suns own the tiebreaker.

The Warriors host the Suns on Tuesday.

Curry finished with 36 points but had a rough night from three, going 3-of-13 overall as Utah was physical and threw multiple defenders at him at once, led by Royce O'Neale. Jordan Poole added 20 points off the bench.

Utah, still without Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley due to injuries, was led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 27 points.