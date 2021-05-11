Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has once again not sold the Timberwolves.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore had a 30-day exclusive negotiating window to buy the franchise, but that has expired without a deal.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Tech entrepreneur Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s 30-day exclusive negotiating window to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor has ended without a formal deal. Both sides are continuing to negotiate in good faith in an attempt to reach an agreement and it is possible that an extension to the window could be worked out, but one isn’t currently in place, sources told ESPN.

Taylor has repeatedly looked into selling the Timberwolves over the years without actually pulling the trigger. Will this be yet another false start? Taylor – who wants to keep the team in Minnesota (though that will be difficult to enforce after he sells) – is obviously attached to his home-state franchise. Maybe too attached to actually sell, even though he thinks he wants to.

It’s still possible Lore and Rodriguez still buy the team, but this update obviously isn’t encouraging.

Especially given Taylor’s history.