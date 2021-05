Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Thorpe of TrueHoop is NBA media’s foremost expert on player of development.

So, he was the perfect person for discussing my new concoction – Utmost Improved Player.

Utmost Improved Player honors the player who has improved the most since his rookie season. The only ground rule: He must be having a career year.

On the latest PBT Podcast, Thorpe and I discuss our top five UIP candidates (I wrote about my top 10 here):