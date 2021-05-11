Kyrie Irving leaves game with facial contusion after elbow from Vucevic (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is the kind of injury that might have been much worse.

Early in the third quarter, Chicago big man Nikola Vucevic incidentally elbowed Kyrie Irving in the face going for a rebound, and Irving went straight to the ground. It was a pretty nasty blow.

If Vucevic comes to Brooklyn it's on sight pic.twitter.com/QcXxznzLXa — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) May 12, 2021

Kyrie is up and walking back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/lRfSkMmved — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) May 12, 2021

Irving left the game and was ruled out with a facial contusion.

Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of the game due to a facial contusion. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 12, 2021

Hopefully, that’s all it is. After the game Nets coach Steve Nash said that X-rays were inconclusive about whether there was a fracture or just a bruise and further scans were needed.

Steve Nash said that Kyrie Irving does not have a concussion. He said that he had an X-Ray that was "inconclusive" — meaning "they need a further scan, I don't know if it's the swelling or what." Irving will have another scan in the morning, Nash said. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 12, 2021

Irving’s status for the Nets’ remaining three games this season, including Wednesday night against the Spurs, is unclear.

Irving suffered a facial fracture last year in the playoffs, and had that happen to him back in 2017 as well.

Irving had 13 points and five assists before the injury in a game where the Nets pulled away from the Bulls for a comfortable win.

Irving likely will be good to go for the playoffs, which do not start until May 22 at the earliest for Brooklyn.