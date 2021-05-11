Kyrie Irving leaves game with facial contusion after elbow from Vucevic (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

This is the kind of injury that might have been much worse.

Early in the third quarter, Chicago big man Nikola Vucevic incidentally elbowed Kyrie Irving in the face going for a rebound, and Irving went straight to the ground. It was a pretty nasty blow.

Irving left the game and was ruled out with a facial contusion.

Hopefully, that’s all it is. After the game Nets coach Steve Nash said that X-rays were inconclusive about whether there was a fracture or just a bruise and further scans were needed.

Irving’s status for the Nets’ remaining three games this season, including Wednesday night against the Spurs, is unclear.

Irving suffered a facial fracture last year in the playoffs, and had that happen to him back in 2017 as well.

Irving had 13 points and five assists before the injury in a game where the Nets pulled away from the Bulls for a comfortable win.

Irving likely will be good to go for the playoffs, which do not start until May 22 at the earliest for Brooklyn.

