Beal fires back at Bazemore over hamstring comment, “you straight lame”

Bradley Beal wasn’t on the court Monday night, but he was taking shots.

This whole thing started Sunday night after Stephen Curry dropped 49 points to keep his scoring title lead and Bradley Beal dropped 50 for the Wizards to stay right behind him in the closest scoring title race in years. Beal strained a hamstring in that contest and is out a couple of games at least and maybe the rest of the regular season.

Trying to prop up his guy Curry, the Warriors Kent Bazemore took a little dig at Beal in his postgame comments Sunday.

Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry: “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.” Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg

Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 10, 2021

Beal was not amused and took to Twitter to fire back at Bazemore (warning, NSFW language coming up).

@24Bazemore I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Damn.

Bazemore was asked about it after the Warriors victory against the Jazz and said it was a joke, then tried to deescalate the situation.

"I guess you can't joke anymore." Baze responds to Bradley Beal's tweets pic.twitter.com/mpYLL9c3jw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2021

“I guess you can’t joke anymore. Whatever. I don’t know man, I feel like I’m a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don’t say things to ruffle feathers. Hey man, if you want to know where my loyalty is, it’s to [Curry]. Anybody out there chasing him, it’s going to be tough. Whatever. It kind of got out of hand. I didn’t check my phone all day, so it’s kind of blowing up I don’t get involved with that crap. Gonna go home, love my wife, watch some ‘Peaky Blinders’ and go to bed. I got work to do tomorrow.”

First off, good call on Peaky Blinders. Great show.

After dropping 36, including the game-winner, on the Jazz, Curry is averaging 31.9 points per game this season. Beal is at 31.4, but it’s unclear if he will get on the court again before the play-in and get the chance to raise his average (the play-in games do not count toward regular season stats).