Report: LeBron James intends to return for Lakers-Knicks on Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James, after some confusion, returned to the Lakers bench for their win over the Suns yesterday.

He could return to the court tomorrow.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers star LeBron James is targeting Tuesday vs. New York for return to the lineup from sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. If not Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Houston is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Anthony Davis, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

“What I’ve seen from LeBron today … he’s … he’ll be fine,” Davis said with a smile. “Trust me. He’ll be fine.”

This on-track timeline is encouraging. Davis’ words are even more encouraging.

But there was still a report LeBron would likely face ankle pain throughout the postseason. Though a hobbled LeBron is better than no LeBron, his return won’t suddenly alleviate all concern. Los Angeles needs him highly capable in order to compete deep in the playoffs.

The Lakers even need work to make the playoffs. In seventh place, the Lakers have a chance to pass the sixth-place Trail Blazers and directly qualify for the playoffs. Otherwise, Los Angeles would need to advance through the play-in tournament.

LeBron – even while working his way toward full strength – should help.