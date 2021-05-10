Report: LeBron James intends to return for Lakers-Knicks on Tuesday

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT
LeBron James in Lakers-Suns
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LeBron James, after some confusion, returned to the Lakers bench for their win over the Suns yesterday.

He could return to the court tomorrow.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Anthony Davis, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

“What I’ve seen from LeBron today … he’s … he’ll be fine,” Davis said with a smile. “Trust me. He’ll be fine.”

This on-track timeline is encouraging. Davis’ words are even more encouraging.

But there was still a report LeBron would likely face ankle pain throughout the postseason. Though a hobbled LeBron is better than no LeBron, his return won’t suddenly alleviate all concern. Los Angeles needs him highly capable in order to compete deep in the playoffs.

The Lakers even need work to make the playoffs. In seventh place, the Lakers have a chance to pass the sixth-place Trail Blazers and directly qualify for the playoffs. Otherwise, Los Angeles would need to advance through the play-in tournament.

LeBron – even while working his way toward full strength – should help.

More on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
2021 NBA playoff picture, standings with one week to go: Lakers vs. Warriors...
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
No. 7 seed Lakers face possible play-in game, ‘we can’t worry about...
New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
Report: Bulls may target Lonzo Ball, Dennis Schroder in offseason