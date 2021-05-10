Report: Knicks have Kyle Lowry on their radar this offseason, too

New York will be looking for a point guard to pair with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett this offseason, and plenty of rumors about the Knicks chasing Dennis Schroder and Lonzo Ball have been circulating. The Knicks even are lurking if Damian Lillard makes the unlikely step of trying to push his way out of Portland.

Add Kyle Lowry to the mix, reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

They’re keeping an eye on Damian Lillard and any other star who may seek a trade if things go sideways with their current franchises. They also have guards like Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball and – per SNY sources – Kyle Lowry – on the radar for the offseason.

Lowry is a 35-year-old unrestricted free agent this offseason looking for a contract in the two-year, $50 million range, at least. While the Lakers and Sixers tried to land Lowry at the trade deadline, they do not have the cap space to sign him outright this offseason and would have to set up a difficult sign-and-trade.

The Knicks will have the cap space to sign Lowry, and he is still playing at an All-Star level averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists a game this season, shooting 39.6% from three. While his skills should be expected to slide some at this point in his career, this would be a shorter-term contract (even with a team option for a third year) than Schroder or Ball, who will demand four full seasons. The Knicks could use Lowry to transition to Immanuel Quickley taking over the point (or, if he doesn’t develop as hoped, they can go another direction).

Lowry may also choose to stay in Toronto, where he is the face of the franchise. Lowry will have options. He grew up in Philadephia, and he has been linked to Miami in the past as well. Just be sure to put the Knicks in that mix.