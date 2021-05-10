NBA world reacts to, congratulates Westbrook on triple-double record

The rest of the NBA knows how hard this was.
Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record on Monday night with a 28 point, 21 assist, 13-rebound game — Westbrook’s 182nd triple-double of his career.
you're watching history being made right here#WES182OOK @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/M2WrfxyYed
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 11, 2021
As soon as Westbrook set the record, congratulations started pouring in — from his teammate Bradley Beal through Magic Johnson and Robertson himself. Here are just some of the congratulations from social media.
Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021
More congratulations pile in for Russ from around the NBA!#WES18ROOK | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/K89VFFk0h2
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021
Congratulations to Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on becoming the NBA's all-time LEADER in triple-doubles (182)! #GoBruins | #NBABruins pic.twitter.com/5MysHRIs9L
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 11, 2021
Shout out to @russwest44 !! Triple double 👑
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 11, 2021
@russwest44 one of the best to ever do it…what an accomplishment
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2021
Russell, though . . .@Russ west44. @WashWizards https://t.co/o0v402S5z0
— Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) May 11, 2021