NBA world reacts to, congratulates Westbrook on triple-double record

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT
The rest of the NBA knows how hard this was.

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record on Monday night with a 28 point, 21 assist, 13-rebound game — Westbrook’s 182nd triple-double of his career.

As soon as Westbrook set the record, congratulations started pouring in — from his teammate Bradley Beal through Magic Johnson and Robertson himself. Here are just some of the congratulations from social media.