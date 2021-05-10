History made: Westbrook sets all-time triple-double record with 182

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook is the NBA triple-double king.

With a rebound in the fourth quarter in Atlanta, Russell Westbrook secured the 182nd triple-double of his career, breaking the record held by 47 years by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook finished the night with 28 points, 21 assists, and 13 rebounds, his 22nd triple-double in the Wizards’ last 26 games. Washington needed that triple-double and fourth quarter push to erase a double-digit deficit to Atlanta, which led to Westbrook taking the final shot of the game Monday, a clean look from three to win it, but it hit the front of the rim and fell short (Atlanta got the 125-124 win).

Westbrook has 36 triple-doubles this season, and the Wizards are 21-15 in those games. For his career, Westbrook’s teams are 136-46 when he records a triple-double.

The previous record holder, Robertson, was rooting for Westbrook to take over the mantle and defended him from critics.

“I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves.”

Westbrook earned this — no superstar players harder night in and night out than Westbrook. The man only has one gear, and in an age of load management and coasting, that effort — and Westbrook’s record — should be celebrated and cherished.