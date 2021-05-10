History made: Westbrook sets all-time triple-double record with 182

Russell Westbrook is the NBA triple-double king.
With a rebound in the fourth quarter in Atlanta, Russell Westbrook secured the 182nd triple-double of his career, breaking the record held by 47 years by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.
you're watching history being made right here#WES182OOK @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/M2WrfxyYed
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 11, 2021
Westbrook finished the night with 28 points, 21 assists, and 13 rebounds, his 22nd triple-double in the Wizards’ last 26 games. Washington needed that triple-double and fourth quarter push to erase a double-digit deficit to Atlanta, which led to Westbrook taking the final shot of the game Monday, a clean look from three to win it, but it hit the front of the rim and fell short (Atlanta got the 125-124 win).
Westbrook has 36 triple-doubles this season, and the Wizards are 21-15 in those games. For his career, Westbrook’s teams are 136-46 when he records a triple-double.
The previous record holder, Robertson, was rooting for Westbrook to take over the mantle and defended him from critics.
“I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves.”
Westbrook earned this — no superstar players harder night in and night out than Westbrook. The man only has one gear, and in an age of load management and coasting, that effort — and Westbrook’s record — should be celebrated and cherished.