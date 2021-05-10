Doncic on blow to Sexton’s groin, ejection: “It obviously wasn’t on purpose”

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Luka Doncic earned an ejection Sunday after a shot to the groin of Collin Sexton that officials saw as intentional.

Doncic left the court with a meme-worthy face of surprise, and that’s because he said the blow was not intentional. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“After I saw the video, I knew I hit him, but it wasn’t nothing on purpose,” said Doncic… “I think that kind of stuff happens a lot in games, but I don’t know. That’s my explanation. It obviously wasn’t on purpose. It was just two guys fighting for a rebound, I guess.”

Sexton had Doncic’s back.

“It was just a boxout play,” Sexton said. “Usually, whenever someone is handchecking, then you punch down or swing down. It was just in the groin, but it’s all good.”

Even if it was an accident, referees can’t judge intent, only results. And the result was clear: Doncic punched Sexton in the groin, and that will earn a Flagrant 2.

The ejection leaves Doncic still one technical foul short of an automatic one-game suspension.

Even without their young star, Dallas held on for a comfortable 124-97 win over Cleveland.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
2021 NBA playoff picture, standings with one week to go: Lakers vs. Warriors...
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
No. 7 seed Lakers face possible play-in game, ‘we can’t worry about...
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons
Watch Boban Marjanovic show off his soccer skills