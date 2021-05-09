Report: Wizards star Bradley Beal could miss rest of regular season with hamstring injury

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT
Wizards guard Bradley Beal
Will Newton/Getty Images
0 Comments

Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Warriors guard Stephen Curry are engaged in a thrilling duel for the scoring title.

But the race might conclude without Beal, who injured his hamstring (after scoring 50 points) in Washington’s win over the Pacers yesterday.

Wizards:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Washington (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games up on the 11th-place Bulls) is comfortably in play-in position. But the Wizards (1.5 games behind the eighth-place Hornets and half a game up on the 10th-place Pacers) are still jockeying for seed.

If they finish eighth, the Wizards could lose their first play-in game (against the seventh-place team) and still win their next play-in game to make the playoffs. If they finish ninth, they’d at least open the play-in tournament at home.

Washington’s closing schedule:

  • Monday: at Hawks
  • Wednesday: at Hawks
  • Friday: vs. Cavaliers
  • Next Sunday: vs. Hornets

Russell Westbrook has been stepping up lately. He can handle an even bigger role if Beal is sidelined.

But Beal has been the Wizards’ most consistently good performer throughout the season. It’d be a huge blow if he misses extended time – especially if this injury lingers into the play-in tournament.

As far as the scoring-title race, Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game to Curry’s 31.9. If Beal misses the rest of the season and Curry plays Golden State’s final four games, Curry would need to score 99 points (24.75 points per game) to hold his lead.

