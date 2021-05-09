Raptors’ Rodney Hood has left hand fracture, likely done for season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was not the season Rodney Hood hoped for. He started it in Portland, was traded to Toronto, and in both locations he struggled both with injuries and his game. He is averaging 4.5 points a game for the season and shooting 30.1% from 3, both numbers well below his career average.

Now Hood appears done for the season with a left hand fracture.

Personnel update: Rodney Hood will not return after x-rays reveal a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 9, 2021

The second metacarpal is the long bone that connects the index finger to the wrist.

He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, when Hood reached in to strip the ball from Jonas Valanciunas. He was instantly in a lot of pain.

Nothing is official yet, but with just four games left in the Toronto season it’s difficult to imagine Hood will play again until next season.

Hood has a $10.9 million contract for next season, but it is not fully guaranteed, the Raptors could choose to let him go and spend their money elsewhere. It’s one of many big decisions the Toronto front office needs to make this offseason.