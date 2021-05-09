Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pelicans lead executive David Griffin went off on how Zion Williamson is refereed in the aftermath of the star’s finger injury.

NBA release:

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin has been fined $50,000 for public criticism of the officiating and comments detrimental to the NBA, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Griffin made his remarks to the media on May 7.

Griffin is highly protective of Williamson and probably frustrated that the Pelicans aren’t meeting his expectations. It’s not terribly surprising Griffin said what he did. Officiating the uniquely powerful Williamson is challenging. He draws and gives so much contact.

It’s also unsurprising the league responded by fining Griffin.

If Griffin’s comments tilt calls more in Williamson’s favor, the fine will have been well worth it. But it’s far from certain that’ll be the outcome.