Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’s comparison unfair to Jerry Krause

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jerry Krause infamously broke up the Bulls after their 1998 championship, their sixth title in eight years.

Less discussed: Krause built a dynasty-quality supporting cast around Michael Jordan in the first place.

Disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds like he’s focused on the former.

Bob McGinn of The Athletic:

According to sources, Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause.

Krause and Jordan butted heads over the years. If this is about Brian Gutekunst’s management style and interpersonal skills, perhaps the comparison is valid. I don’t know Gutekunst well enough to say.

But Gutekunst, promoted to the top of the Packers’ front office in 2018, has not been nearly as successful as Krause.

Because Jordan made such a big deal about the Bulls breaking up the team – including recently in “The Last Dance” – Krause’s name has become a punchline. It’s a shame. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf was also culpable and largely skates. Plus, again, though flawed as an executive, Krause did so much right to build the dynasty.

Gutekunst hasn’t earned that compliment.