Luka Doncic ejected for striking Collin Sexton in groin (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT
Luka Doncic has a Sunday ritual: Get ejected.

He got ejected from the Mavericks’ loss to the Kings last week. Then, he got ejected from Dallas’ 124-97 win over the Cavaliers tonight.

At least Doncic didn’t trigger a suspension in the process.

After getting two technical fouls against Sacramento – bringing him to 15 for the season, one shy of an automatic suspension – Doncic instead got ejected via flagrant foul today.

Collin Sexton bumped Doncic while jostling for rebounding position. Doncic then struck Sexton in the groin while turning and glaring at the Cleveland guard.

Officials deemed that a flagrant 2, which means an ejection.

