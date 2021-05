Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Growing up in Serbia, Boban Marjanovic didn’t just play basketball, like virtually all European boys, he played soccer as well.

And Boban has some skills.

Big Boban with the foot skills! ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qqlFvuTHkU — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2021

Boban, is there anything he can’t do?