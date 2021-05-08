Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record at 181

When Russell Westbrook first went on his triple-double tear during his MVP season in 2017, the idea of someone reaching Oscar Robertson’s record of 181 of them seemed an impossible dream.
Westbrook has lived that dream — he tied Robertson with his 181st triple-double Saturday with an assist to Bradley Beal in the third quarter.
THE HISTORY-MAKING ASSIST!@russwest44 to @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/RlfDuGmFZf
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 9, 2021
Westbrook finished the night with 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, helping the Wizards to a key win over the Pacers in the playoff chase.
Westbrook has 35 triple-doubles this season in 61 games this season. That’s the second-most he’s had in a season, Westbrook had 42 triple-doubles his MVP year.
Westbrook has his critics, who see his accomplishment as so many empty calories because he hasn’t won a championship. Robertson heard that same criticism during his playing days — at least up until he was teamed with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Milwaukee to win a title — and the Hall of Famer had Westbrook’s back.
“I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves.”
Westbrook will have a chance to break the record Monday night in Atlanta.