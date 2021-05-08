Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record at 181

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Russell Westbrook first went on his triple-double tear during his MVP season in 2017, the idea of someone reaching Oscar Robertson’s record of 181 of them seemed an impossible dream.

Westbrook has lived that dream — he tied Robertson with his 181st triple-double Saturday with an assist to Bradley Beal in the third quarter.

Westbrook finished the night with 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, helping the Wizards to a key win over the Pacers in the playoff chase.

Westbrook has 35 triple-doubles this season in 61 games this season. That’s the second-most he’s had in a season, Westbrook had 42 triple-doubles his MVP year.

Westbrook has his critics, who see his accomplishment as so many empty calories because he hasn’t won a championship. Robertson heard that same criticism during his playing days — at least up until he was teamed with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Milwaukee to win a title — and the Hall of Famer had Westbrook’s back.

“I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves.”

Westbrook will have a chance to break the record Monday night in Atlanta.