Game-worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sold for $1.38 million

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT
How much would you pay for a game-worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey?

If your answer was $1.2 million, you lost out.

A Jordan jersey from his 1982-83 season with the Tar Heels sold for $1.38 million at auction this week, reports Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

This was a jersey from Jordan’s second season at UNC, the season after the national championship won with James Worthy, Sam Perkins, and others.

If $1.38 million seems a lot for a jersey… well, it is. Welcome to the sports memorabilia boom of the pandemic.

