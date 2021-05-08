Game-worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sold for $1.38 million

How much would you pay for a game-worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey?
If your answer was $1.2 million, you lost out.
A Jordan jersey from his 1982-83 season with the Tar Heels sold for $1.38 million at auction this week, reports Darren Rovell of the Action Network.
$1.38 million: Price paid tonight at @HeritageAuction for a Michael Jordan jersey worn by MJ from the 1982-83 season at UNC pic.twitter.com/CwResj9WLE
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2021
This was a jersey from Jordan’s second season at UNC, the season after the national championship won with James Worthy, Sam Perkins, and others.
If $1.38 million seems a lot for a jersey… well, it is. Welcome to the sports memorabilia boom of the pandemic.