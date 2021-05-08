Donovan Mitchell to be re-evaluated next Friday, may be out for regular season

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Utah has gone 7-4 with Donovan Mitchell out of the lineup — including winning their last four — as he recovers from an ugly-looking ankle sprain.

The Jazz will be without their All-Star guard for at least one more week, the team announced Friday.

That means he could return for the final couple of regular season games, if cleared, but it is more likely he sits out the rest of the regular season and returns for the playoffs. The Jazz are fighting for the top seed in the West — they currently are one game ahead of the Suns — but either way they will avoid the play-in tournament, which means basically a week off between the end of the regular season and their first playoff game. That gives the Jazz time to work Mitchell back in practices, Quin Snyder said.

 

Mitchell played his best basketball of the season right before turning his ankle, averaging 36.8 points per game in the five games before the injury. Because of the team’s continuity and roster, working him back in should not be difficult, but Utah needs him at 100%.

Here's more on the Jazz

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz
Watch Bojan Bogdanovic score career-high 48 points, lead Jazz past Nuggets
Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Suns keep on rising up to top spot
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to know: Breaking down playoff races with two weeks remaining