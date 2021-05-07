Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with fractured ring finger on left hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson, the second-year star who has become the hub of the Pelicans’ offense, is now out for the team’s last-ditched playoff push.

Williamson suffered a fractured ring finger on his left hand and is now out indefinitely, the team announced.

Zion Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/DPY2RSJq0x — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 7, 2021

While Pelicans GM David Griffin said he thinks the injury is an accumulation of hits on Zion in the paint, the injury appears to have happened on this play against the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Play Zion Williamson fractured his left ring finger Tuesday vs Warriors. pic.twitter.com/eJOMNwfk00 — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) May 7, 2021

The Pelicans have been 4.7 points per 100 possessions worse when Zion is off the floor this season, getting outscored by 3 points per 100 in those minutes.

How long Zion will be out will depend on the treatment plan, basically whether or not he needs surgery, but it seems unlikely he returns this season unless the Pelicans make the play-in games.

Re: Zion: The recovery timeline for most fractures are dependent on treatment (i.e. surgery or not). The average time lost for a NBA player w/ a ring finger fracture who avoided surgery is 5.3 games. The number goes up ~3x (15.7) if surgery is needed. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 7, 2021

Zion is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game, shooting 61.1% from the floor. Midway through the season, coach Stan Van Gundy turned the Pelicans’ offense over to Zion, making him a true point forward, and he has thrived as a playmaker in that role. Zion will end up getting some All-NBA votes because of his play.

The Pelicans are 1.5 games back of the Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West with six games to play. San Antonio has a very difficult remaining schedule, but the Pelicans have 5-of-6 on the road including the 76ers, Mavericks, and Warriors.